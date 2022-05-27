Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 27 May 2022 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0757

Euro's present firm break of Tuesday's 1-month high at 1.0748 (now sup) confirms recent upmove from May's 1.0350 bottom has finally resumed and would head to 1.0795/00, loss of momentum is likely to cap price below 1.0807 n yield retrace. of said rise later.

For short term trade, hold long for 1.0795 and sell for day trade.

Below 1.0731 (New York top) signals top, 1.0703/05.