Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 28 Jan2022 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.45.. The greenback remains on the front foot in relatively subdued Tokyo morning after Thur's rally fm 114.48 (Asia) to a 2-week high of 115.48 due to follow-through broad-based USD buying after post-FOMC hawkish comments by Fed chief J Powell. As y'day's break of last week's 115.05 high n daily close abv there suggests correction fm Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 has ended, price is en route twd this 2022 peak next week.
Therefore, trading the buck from long side is the way to go today but be wary of pre-weekend profit taking in NY session later today. Bids are noted at 115.20-10 with stops below 115.00 while offers are tipped at 115.45/55 with some stops abv there.
T.G.I.F., US will release a slew of important data, and pay attention to PCE price index (Fed's favourite inflation guage), if annual Dec reading come in sharply higher than previous number of 5.7%, this will bolster market expectation of a 25 b.p. (some are even thinking of 50 b.p.) rate hike at Mar FOMC meeting and USD will rally further.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1150 ahead of German GDP, US inflation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, attempting a bounce from 119-months lows of 1.1132. The US dollar eases from multi-month highs amid a return of risk appetite and firmer Treasury yields. US advance Q4 GDP beat estimates with 6.9% YoY. German Prelim GDP and US PCE inflation awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold faces a wall of resistances above $1,800 ahead of US inflation Premium
Gold bulls seem to come up for the last dance ahead of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the PCE Price Index. However, they appear non-committal near $1,800. The Fed’s hawkishness and stronger US data will likely keep gold’s upside limited.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021. This marks the second-worst sell-off since the bear market that spanned from 2018 to 2020.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Dollar rally has more legs to run Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8% in December from 4.7%. US Dollar Index surged to its highest level in more than a year on Fed's hawkish outlook. Dollar is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the near term.