Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 03 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.23.. Dlr remains on the back foot in subdued Asian trading following selloff on Monday from 109.77 (Asia) to as low as 109.19 in New York morning as selloff in U.S. yields triggered broad-based yen buying.
As Monday's weakness suggests re-test of July's 7-week trough at 109.07 would be seen after consolidation, break would extend decline from July's 111.65 peak to 108.80/90, reckon daily sup at 108.57 should remain intact.
Offers are tipped at 109.35/40 with stops above 109.60.
Bids are noted at 109.20-10 with stops touted below 109.00.
On the data front, U.S. will release redbook sales, factory orders n then durable goods order. U.S. Fed Governor Bowman is scheduled to speak at a virtual research seminar at 18:00GMT.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1900 despite US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD extends bearish consolidation inside a choppy range below 1.1900. Covid woes battle stimulus hopes but EU data favor corrective pullback. The US dollar shrugs off Treasury yields’ recovery amid a rebound in the risk sentiment. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.3900 as risk rebounds
GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.3900 amid a steady US dollar and risk recovery. Brexit optimism and fall in daily covid cases in the UK underpin the pound. BOE monetary policy decision and US NFP data hold the key this week.
Gold stays pressured towards $1,800 on firmer T-bond yields
Gold edges lower towards $1800 heading into Tuesday’s European session, amid mixed clues. The yellow metal posted a Doji candlestick for Monday’s daily chart amid indecision as the coronavirus woes battled the stimulus hopes.
What is Ethereum EIP-1559 and how will it affect ETH price?
The second-largest blockchain network in the world, Ethereum, is expecting to witness its London hard fork on August 4 that would change the way that transactions are processed. Its native token, Ether, would also see a reduction in supply, which could see a spike in ETH price.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: