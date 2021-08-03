Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 03 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.23.. Dlr remains on the back foot in subdued Asian trading following selloff on Monday from 109.77 (Asia) to as low as 109.19 in New York morning as selloff in U.S. yields triggered broad-based yen buying.

As Monday's weakness suggests re-test of July's 7-week trough at 109.07 would be seen after consolidation, break would extend decline from July's 111.65 peak to 108.80/90, reckon daily sup at 108.57 should remain intact.

Offers are tipped at 109.35/40 with stops above 109.60.

Bids are noted at 109.20-10 with stops touted below 109.00.

On the data front, U.S. will release redbook sales, factory orders n then durable goods order. U.S. Fed Governor Bowman is scheduled to speak at a virtual research seminar at 18:00GMT.