Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 23 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 107.93.. The pair remains on the back foot in Tokyo morning as official announcement in Australian morning by Japanese govt. of the new state of emergency in Tokyo and 3 other prefectures due to Covid-19 triggered safe-haven yen buying, price briefly penetrated Thursday's 107.82 low to a fresh 6-week trough of 107.81 before staging a minor recovery.

Despite intra-day resumption of recent decline, loss of downward momentum should keep dlr above 107.55/60 n risk remains to the upside for a long-overdue retracement.

Bids are noted at 107.85/75 with some stops touted below there while offers ate tipped at 108.10/20 with stop above 108.30.

T.G.I.F., BoJ Gov. Kuroda will speak in the parliament starting from 02:25GMT. U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to Markit mfg n services PMIs at 13:45GMT.