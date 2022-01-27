Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 27 Jan2022 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1232.. Euro gained no respite in Asian morning following intra-day selloff in post-FOMC NY from 1.1300 to 1.1236 after Fed J. Powell's hawkish comments, price met renewed selling at 1.1243 at Asian open n hit a 5-week trough of 1.1227 as broad-based weakness in Asian stocks triggered further safe-haven usd n yen buying.
As Wed's daily close below prev. Jan's 1.1273 suggests correction fm 2021 bottom at 1.1187 (Nov) has ended, price is en route to 1.1187, break there would pave the way for further weakness twd projected target at 1.1122.
Offers are tipped at 1.1245/55 with some stops abv 1.1265 while some bids are noted at 1.1225-15 with stops reported below 1.1200 and more stops are touted below 1.1185.
On the data front, pay attention to German GFK consumer confidence. ECB board member de Cos will speak at a tex forum at 11:00GMT.
