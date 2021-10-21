Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 Oct 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1665.. Euro remains on the front foot due to continued usd's broad-based weakness in Asia, suggesting price would penetrate Tue's near 3-week high at 1.1669 and extend near term upmove from Oct's fresh 14-month bottom at 1.1525 to 1.1700/05, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 1.1755.

Expect minor consolidation head of European open before prospect of such a move, bids have been raised to 1.1650-40 n more below with stops below 1.1615.

Offers are tipped at 1.1665/70 with some stops above there n more stops are touted above 1.1700.

On the data front, we have France's business climate and then Italy's industrial sales.

There is a European Council meeting today n ECB member Holzmann will speak at a forum at 08:00GMT.