Update Time: 20 Oct2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1639.. Euro pares Tue's rally in subdued Asian morning after retreating fm a near 3-week high of 1.1669 (Europe) to 1.1630 as rally in U.S. yields in NY session helped usd to stage a broad-based rebound.

As intra-day marginal weakness to 1.1628 shortly after Asian open suggests corrective rise from Oct's 14-month trough at 1.1525 has made a temp. top, consolidation with downside bias is in store, below 1.1620/24 would yield weakness to 1.1572.

Offers are tipped at 1.1645/55 with stops abv 1.1670 n bids are noted at 1.1630/20 with stops below 1.1600.

On the data front, Germany will kick off with producer prices, then EU's current account n HICP.

We have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European morning, pls refer to our EI page for details.