Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 19 Oct 2021 05:30GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1641.. Euro caught a bid ahead of Asian open, price rose from 1.1609 (AUS) and then penetrated last week's 1.1624 high (Thur) due to broad-based USD's weakness hit a 4-week peak of 1.1642 ahead of Tokyo lunch session.

Although intra-day break of 1.1624 confirms euro's corrective rise from Oct's fresh 14-month trough at 1.1525 has once again resumed, loss of momentum is likely to prevent strong gain n reckon 1.1664 (Aug low, now res) would cap upside and yield decline later today.

Bids are noted at 1.1625-15 with stops below 1.1600 while offers are tipped at 1.1640/50 area with stops above 1.1670.

On the data front, EU construction output is the only eco. data due out.

We have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session, please refer to our EI page for details.

Pay attention to ECB's chief economist Lane when he participates at a financial conference at 14:00GMT.