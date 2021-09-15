Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 15 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1805.. The single currency moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning after yesterday's wild swings in hectic New York session. Price initial ratcheted higher to 1.1830 in early European trading before retreating to 1.1801 but then jumped to session highs of 1.1845 after soft US CPI n selloff in US yields, however, price fell as the greenback regained traction due to risk-off sentiment n euro later hit 1.1800.
As yesterday's fall from 1.1845 to 1.1800 suggests recovery from Monday's 2-week low at 1.1771, a firm break of 1.1800 would bring re-test of said sup, below would extend recent fall from September's 1-month peak at 1.1908 towards 1.1757.
Offers are tipped at 1.1820/30 with stops above 1.1855 while bids are noted at 1.1800 and more below with stops below 1.1770.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details.
Pay attention to EU's industrial production, weak number will weigh on the euro.
We also have ECB members de Cos, Schnabel n Lane speaking at 07:00GMT, 12:30GMT n 15:00GMT respectively.
