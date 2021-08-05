Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 05 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1833.. Euro remains under pressure in Asia following Wednesday's selloff from 1.1899 to 1.1834 in New York morning on broad-based USD's rally as despite intra-day jump to 1.1899 after downbeat U.S. ADP private payrolls, the release of robust US ISM non-mfg index which hit a record high n then-Fed Clarida's hawkish comments caught the market wrong-footed n triggered a ferocious broad-based short-covering rally in the greenback.
As Wednesday's renewed USD's strength continues to weigh on the single currency, a daily close below 1.1800 handles would strongly suggest correction from July's 3-1/2 month bottom at 1.1753 has ended at 1.1909 last Friday n yield further weakness to 1.1771/73.
Offers are tipped at 1.1840/50 n more above with stops reported above 1.1900.
Some bids are noted at 1.1835/30 with some stops below there, more stops are touted below 1.1800.
On the data front, we have German industrial orders, France's industrial output n the EU's economic bulletin.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1850 amid stronger US dollar
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, undermined by a stronger US dollar amid a cautious market mood and hawkish Fedspeak. Rising Treasury yields and growing Delta covid variant spread in Europe keep the bearish pressure intact. US data in focus.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around weekly low below 1.3900 on BOE’s Super Thursday. Covid, Fedspeak underpin US dollar while the BOE is expected to reiterate status-quo, economic forecasts, tapering hints eagerly awaited.
Gold swings in a familiar range of $1,810 and $1,830
Gold pares all the previous day’s gain and falls back to the familiar trading range. After testing the high of $1,835 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. The US Treasury yields bounce off their lows following Fed’s official’s hawkish comments.
75% of Ethereum nodes prepared for London hard fork as ETH price surges above $2,700
Around 75% of Etheruem nodes are prepared for the London hard fork. The highly anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on block 12,965,000 scheduled for August 5, following a slight delay. Ethereum price managed to slice above $2,700 for the first time since early June.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.