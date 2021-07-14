Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 14 July 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1781.. Euro languishes near Tuesday's 3-month trough of 1.1773 in relatively subdued Asian trading as market is on yen initially, then intra-day jump in the kiwi.
Despite intra-day sellof to 1.1793 after release of 'hot' US inflation data, euro staged a short-covering bounce to 1.1832 but only to tumble to session lows of 1.1773 as U.S. yields rallied. As yesterday's break of prev. July's 1.1782 low suggests correction from 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) has ended, price is en route to re-test this level especially if J. Powells sounds less dovish in his 2-day semi-annual testimony before the Senate.
Therefore, selling euro on recovery is the way to go, offers are tipped at 1.1795/05 n more above with stops touted above 1.1840. Bids are noted at 1.1770/60 with stops below there.
Eco. data in the euro area countries is very light with EU's industrial production being he only data due out. Market in France is closed for Bastille Day holiday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1800, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses around early April lows below 1.1800. The US dollar pares gains as Treasury yields snap a three-day uptrend. Market sentiment stays heavy amid expectations favoring Powell’s defensive play. US PPI also eyed.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 inside short-term rising channel
GBP/USD remains offered around 1.3800 down 0.07% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair drops for the third consecutive day inside an eight-day-old rising channel bullish formation.
Gold: Set-up favors bulls, Powell’s testimony awaited
Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1,800 mark. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Wednesday, though the upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony.
Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline
Dogecoin price has finalized a head-and-shoulders pattern with a measured move of over 80%. DOGE investors are unable to unlock the unrelenting resistance defined by May’s descending trend line.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.