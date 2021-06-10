Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 10 Jun 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.2170.. Euro remains on the back foot in Asian morning after Wed's roller-coaster ride. Despite meeting renewed buying at 1.2172 (AUS) in Australian morning n a brief break of Monday's 1.2201 high to 1.2218 on the back of falling U.S. yields, the single currency then fell on safe-haven USD's buying due to intra-day decline in U.S. stocks.
As yesterday's retreat from 1.2218 suggests near term up move from Friday's 1.2105 trough has made a top n sideways swings are in store as traders are keeping their powder dry ahead of key ECB monetary policy announcement at 11:45GMT, then post-ECB presser by ECB president Lagarde at 12:30GMT as well as the most awaited U.S. eco. data this week, annual CPI. If Lagarde hints at the tapering of QE, euro will jump but if she avoids this topic and shrugs off the recent rise in EU bonds yields n US CPI comes in as per forecast or higher, then the euro will fall.
On the data front, ahead of ECB announcement, we have France's non-farm payrolls, industrial output n the same from Italy.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed above 1.2150 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to slide below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
Gold challenging key support ahead of US inflation, ECB
Gold price is extending weakness into the third straight day on Thursday, testing the critical 21-DMA at 1883 support ahead of the all-important US inflation and ECB policy decision.
XLM price in search of foothold to advance 33%
XLM price saw a nice leg up as it rallied with the rest of the crypto market on Wednesday. However, the exhaustion of buying pressure seems apparent as red candlesticks evolve. Stellar could slide lower to tag an immediate support barrier or retest the recent swing low.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.