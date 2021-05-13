Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 13 May 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.2080. The single currency is nursing loss after day's selloff in NY. Euro swung wildly in hectic NY trading as, despite intra-day fall fm 1.2144 in Europe to 1.2071 in NY morning after upbeat US CPI data, the price briefly jumped back to 1.2152 b4 tanking to 1.2066 near NY midday as a decline in U.S. stocks (benchmark S&P 500 closed down 2.15% at 4,062) prompted broad-based safe-haven USD's buying.

As euro's fall from Tue's fresh 10-week peak of 1.2181 to 1.2066 suggests recent upmove fm 1.1705 (Wed) has made a temp. top, downside bias remains for weakness twd 1.1999 (38.2% r) after consolidation, therefore, selling euro on recovery is the way to go. Offers are tipped at 1.2085/95 with stops abv 1.2115 while bids (profit taking) are touted at 1.2060/55 with stops below 1.2045.

No economic data is due out from the euro area countries as many European markets are closed for Ascesion Day market holiday, therefore, the euro may probably move narrowly until NY morning.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited

EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited

EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100. Although, a slight retreat in the US Treasury yields buoys the spot ahead of US data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.4050 as US dollar picks up fresh bid

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.4050 as US dollar picks up fresh bid

GBP/USD is falling back towards 1.4050, Wednesday's low. US CPI won over upbeat UK data dump. Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840

Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840

Gold retreats towards $1,800 ahead of Thursday’s European session, as the market sentiment dwindles following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led debacle. Geopolitical woes, US data can entertain gold traders amid a light calendar.

Gold News

XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash

XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash

XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.

Read more

Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels

Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels

AAPL shares continue to struggle after blowout earnings. Apple suffering as the tech sector turns bearish. AAPL shares have not had the reaction many would expect to a truly stellar earnings release.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures