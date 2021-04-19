Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 19 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1963.. Despite rising one tick above Thursday's 1.1993 high to a fresh 5-week peak of 1.1994 in Europe on Friday, the euro retreated to 1.1973 in New York on profit taking n price further pared recent gains n inched lower to 1.1962 in early Asian morning Monday, suggesting range trading is in store.

This week price action is important to determine eur's next 150-200 points move. As long as 1.2027 (50% r of 1.2349-1.1705) holds, Medium Term bearishness remains, a daily close below 1.1927 (prev. res, now sup) would signal corrective rise from 1.1705 is over, perhaps Thursday's ECB monetary policy announcement n post-ECB presser may well be the key driver.

Order book is pretty thin on Monday with some bids noted at 1.1965/55 with stops touted below 1.1950 while offers are tipped at 1.1990/00 with stops above there.

On the data front, we have EU's construction output n the current account. The German Bundesbank will release its monthly report sometime in European morning.