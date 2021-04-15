Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 15 Apr 2021 05:30GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1976.. Despite inching marginally higher after Wednesday's near 4-week high of 1.1987 (New York) to 1.1989, profit-taking below daily res at 1.1990 pushed euro lower in otherwise relatively subdued Asian morning on Thursday.
As recent corrective upmove from Mar's 4-1/2 month bottom at 1.1705 is losing momentum, strong gain above psychological 1.2000 handle is unlikely to be seen and euro is ripe for a correction of said upmove esp. if U.S. retail sales beat market forecast. For now, offers are tipped at 1.1990/00 with stops reported above there while bids are noted at 1.1955/50 with stops below 1.1940.
On the data front, the euro area countries will release a slew of inflation data, please refer to our Economic Indicators Page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein.
