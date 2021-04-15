Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 15 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

EUR/USD - 1.1976.. Despite inching marginally higher after Wednesday's near 4-week high of 1.1987 (New York) to 1.1989, profit-taking below daily res at 1.1990 pushed euro lower in otherwise relatively subdued Asian morning on Thursday.

As recent corrective upmove from Mar's 4-1/2 month bottom at 1.1705 is losing momentum, strong gain above psychological 1.2000 handle is unlikely to be seen and euro is ripe for a correction of said upmove esp. if U.S. retail sales beat market forecast. For now, offers are tipped at 1.1990/00 with stops reported above there while bids are noted at 1.1955/50 with stops below 1.1940.

On the data front, the euro area countries will release a slew of inflation data, please refer to our Economic Indicators Page for details.