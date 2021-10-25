Following are 15 currency pair prices to be reported by the ECB on Monday at 10:00 am EST. The prices are perfectly correct and accurate. Provided the ECB doesn't perform an improper move then all prices will hit exact to near exact. An improper ECB move is not seen often as they follow the script.

Near exact means within 1 to 2 pips. While I advocated for FxStreet charts last week, not all currency pairs are correct. Closing prices maybe off by as much as 6 and 8 pips. Many charts across the internet are off. Pips matter as not many trade anymore and because we trade perfection.

View the ECB price as not only a target price trade but the next trade is known in advance.

USD/CNY, EUR/USD and EUR/CNY Friday Results



EURUSD 1.1653 -1.1630

ECB 1.1629 Perfect

USDCNY 1.3916 – 1.3988

ECB 1.3918 Perfect

EURCNY 7.4485 and 7.4358

ECB 1.4337 off 21 pips

ECB

EUR/USD 1.1647 -1.1629

EUR/JPY 132.57 - 132.13

GBP/CAD 1.7043 -1.7003.

USD/JPY 113.99 -113.61

USD/CAD 1.2372 - 1.2338

GBP/NZD 1.9273 -1.9209.

AUD/USD 0.7496 - 0.7467.

USD/CHF 0.9176 - 0.9158.

GBP/JPY 157.22 - 156.38

GBP/AUD 1.8461 - 1.8394

EUR/GBP 0.8455 - 0.8431.

CAD/CHF 0.7432 - 0.7409.

EUR/AUD 1.5573 - 1.5523

GBP/USD 1.3794 - 1.3754

CAD/JPY 92.25 - 91.84.

Nasdaq 15150.00 - 15064.00