Following are 15 currency pair prices to be reported by the ECB on Monday at 10:00 am EST. The prices are perfectly correct and accurate. Provided the ECB doesn't perform an improper move then all prices will hit exact to near exact. An improper ECB move is not seen often as they follow the script.
Near exact means within 1 to 2 pips. While I advocated for FxStreet charts last week, not all currency pairs are correct. Closing prices maybe off by as much as 6 and 8 pips. Many charts across the internet are off. Pips matter as not many trade anymore and because we trade perfection.
View the ECB price as not only a target price trade but the next trade is known in advance.
USD/CNY, EUR/USD and EUR/CNY Friday Results
EURUSD 1.1653 -1.1630
ECB 1.1629 Perfect
USDCNY 1.3916 – 1.3988
ECB 1.3918 Perfect
EURCNY 7.4485 and 7.4358
ECB 1.4337 off 21 pips
ECB
EUR/USD 1.1647 -1.1629
EUR/JPY 132.57 - 132.13
GBP/CAD 1.7043 -1.7003.
USD/JPY 113.99 -113.61
USD/CAD 1.2372 - 1.2338
GBP/NZD 1.9273 -1.9209.
AUD/USD 0.7496 - 0.7467.
USD/CHF 0.9176 - 0.9158.
GBP/JPY 157.22 - 156.38
GBP/AUD 1.8461 - 1.8394
EUR/GBP 0.8455 - 0.8431.
CAD/CHF 0.7432 - 0.7409.
EUR/AUD 1.5573 - 1.5523
GBP/USD 1.3794 - 1.3754
CAD/JPY 92.25 - 91.84.
Nasdaq 15150.00 - 15064.00
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
