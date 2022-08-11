Investors are certainly in a more upbeat mood as the relief from the US inflation data ripples through the markets.

Positive surprises have been hard to come by on the inflation front this year and yesterday's report was very much welcomed with open arms. While we shouldn't get too carried away by the data, with headline inflation still running at 8.5% and core 5.9%, it's certainly a start and one we've waited a long time for.

Fed policymakers remain keen to stress that the tightening cycle is far from done and a policy u-turn early next year is highly unlikely. Once again, the markets are at odds with the Fed's assessment on the outlook for interest rates but this time in such a way that could undermine its efforts so you can understand their concerns.

I expect we'll continue to see policymakers unsuccessfully push back against market expectations in the coming weeks while further driving home the message that data dependency works both ways. That said, the inflation report has further fueled the optimism already apparent in the markets and could set the tone for the rest of the summer.

PBOC signals no further easing

Unlike many other central banks, the PBOC has the scope to tread more carefully and continue to support the economy as it contends with lockdowns amid spikes in Covid cases. The country's zero-Covid policy is a huge economic headwind and proving to be a drain on domestic demand.

The PBOC has made clear in its quarterly monetary policy report though that it doesn't want to find itself in the same position as many other countries right now. With inflation close to 3%, further easing via RRR or interest rates looks unlikely for the foreseeable future. Cautious targeted support looks the likely path forward as the central bank guards against inflation risks, despite the data yesterday surprising to the downside.

Singapore trims growth forecasts

A surprise contraction in the second quarter has forced Singapore to trim its full-year growth forecast range from 3-5% to 3-4% as the economy contends with a global slowdown, to which the country is particularly exposed, and Covid-related uncertainty in China. While the MAS has indicated monetary policy is appropriate after tightenings this year, inflation remains high so further pressures on this front may add to the headwinds for the economy.

Oil treading water after volatile 24 hours

Needless to say, it was quite a volatile session in oil markets on Wednesday. A positive surprise on inflation was followed by a huge inventory build reported by EIA and then the highest US output since April 2020. Meanwhile, oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline resumed after a brief pause that jolted the markets. That's a lot of information to process in the space of a couple of hours and you can see that reflected in the price action.

And it keeps coming this morning, with the IEA monthly oil report forecasting stronger oil demand growth as a result of price incentivised gas to oil switching in some countries. It now sees oil demand growth of 2.1 million barrels per day this year, up 380,000. It also reported that Russian exports declined 115,000 bpd last month to 7.4 million from around 8 million at the start of the year.

The net effect of all of this is that oil prices rebounded strongly on Wednesday but are pretty flat today. WTI is back above $90 but that could change if we see progress on the Iran nuclear deal. It's seen plenty of support around $87-88 over the last month though as the tight market continues to keep the price very elevated.

Gold performs handbrake turn after breakout It was really interesting to see gold's reaction to the inflation report on Wednesday. The initial response was very positive but as it turned out, also very brief. Having broken above $1,800, it performed a swift u-turn before ending the day slightly lower. It can be difficult to gauge market reactions at the moment, in part because certain markets seem to portray far too much economic optimism considering the circumstances.

With gold, the initial response looked reasonable. Less inflation means potentially less tightening. Perhaps we then saw some profit-taking or maybe some of that economic optimism crept in and rather than safe havens, traders had the appetite for something a little riskier. Either way, gold is off a little again today but I'm not convinced it's peaked. From a technical perspective, $1,800 represents a reasonable rotation point. Fundamentally, I'm just not convinced the market is currently representative of the true outlook.

Where's the momentum?

Bitcoin took the inflation news very well and it continues to do so. Slower tightening needs and improved risk appetite is music to the ears of the crypto community who will be more confident that the worst is behind it than they've been at any point this year. Whether that means stellar gains lie ahead is another thing. The price hit a new two-month high today but I'm still not seeing the momentum I would expect and want. That may change of course and a break of $25,000 could bring that but we still appear to be seeing some apprehension that may hold it back in the near term.