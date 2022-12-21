In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz discovered the following unique setups we thought you might find interesting.
USDJPY reaches a key, long-term support which is a good place to initiate a bullish correction.
EURAUD continues trading above crucial horizontal support, which makes the recent breakout a legitimate one.
DAX creates a beautiful hammer candle and starts a bullish reversal.
No significant changes about Dow Jones, except on the combination of two great supports – 38,2% Fibo and the upper line of the falling wedge formation.
GBPUSD aims the long-term up trendline. The events of the next few weeks on this pair depend on what happens here.
NZDUSD is currently breaking a long-term up trendline triggering a sell signal.
EURGBP continues the upswing after successful defense of the 0.858 support.
Brent oil breaks the mid-term down trendline and is aiming the horizontal resistance on the 84 USD/bbl.
