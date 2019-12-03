FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: INR rises on foreign banks’ dollar sale

ANALYSIS |

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Can the buyers revisit the 72.30 level ?

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market created a bull flag in November and now the price is consolidating below the 72.00 handle.

USD/INR four-hour chart

A break above the 71.90 resistance can lead to an acceleration towards the 72.30 level in the medium term. However, a breach below 71.60 on a daily basis can see the currency pair retrace down to the 71.25 support level.

Read more...

USD/INR hits three-day lows near 71.50, focus shifts to RBI

The Indian rupee extends gains for the second straight day on Tuesday, as USD/INR retreats further from five-day highs of 71.87 reached last Friday. At the time of writing, the spot has managed to bounce off the 71.50 support and trades near 71.65 region, +0.10% on the day.

Read more...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.7185
Today Daily Change 0.0846
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 71.6339
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5895
Daily SMA50 71.2262
Daily SMA100 70.994
Daily SMA200 70.2363
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.945
Previous Daily Low 71.5885
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.7247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.8088
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.4999
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.366
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1434
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8564
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.079
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.2129

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls

GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls

GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD nears 1.1100, reaches fresh weekly highs

EUR/USD nears 1.1100, reaches fresh weekly highs

The EUR/USD pair has spent the day pressuring the weekly high set on Monday, now surpassing it by a few pips. US President Trump keeps menacing with more tariffs several counterparts, now attacking France. Risk-off prevails.

EUR/USD News

Where's the money in the crypto market? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash

Where's the money in the crypto market? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash

The basic concept of trading is to buy cheap and sell expensive. It is simple but in the world of trading conditions change very fast. The perception of the value of an asset changes rapidly, and with it, the price someone is willing to pay. 

Read more

Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz

Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz

The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

Gold News

USD/JPY: Greenback falls below the 109.00 handle against yen

USD/JPY: Greenback falls below the 109.00 handle against yen

USD/JPY is easing from the November highs while trading below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. Risk-off is hurting the greenback and favoring the Japanese yen.

USD/JPY News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures