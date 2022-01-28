Special feature – Watch the following video for a sneak peek into what will be happening in the coming week.
1/27 Recap – The S&P opened with an 31 handle gap up and then traded another 48 handles higher into a 10:11 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 55 handles into a 10:39 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 43 handles into an 11:02 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 107 handles into a 3:15 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 53 handles into a 3:46 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 18 handles into the close.
1/27 – The major indices, following a very strong first half hour, turned lower for the rest of the day to finish with the following closes: INDU - 7.31; S&P 500 – 23.42; and the NASDAQ Composite - 189.34.
Looking ahead – The next change in trend window is over the coming weekend. Friday should be pivotal in that a good directional day on Friday, especially if closing near the high or low of the day, could be a set up for a good opportunity on Monday. Please see the details below.
The NOW Index has moved back to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This in an indication of a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not a buy signal but rather a cautionary signal for shorts.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
E. 01/28 AC – Venus in Capricorn goes Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.
F. 01/28 AC – Jupiter 90 US Ascendant. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market math
DJIA* – 1/28 AC.
S&P 500* - 1/28 AC.
Astro – 1/28 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4220 Resistance – 4380.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4220 Resistance – 4380.
Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of January 21, I am dropping Planetary Index charts marked Pages 29 and 31.
