1/24 Recap - The S&P opened with a 42 handle gap down and then zig-zagged 133 handles lower into a 12:25 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig-zagged 188 handles higher into the close and the high of the day.
1/24 – The major indices, following a huge decline into mid-day, reversed for a huge rally for the rest of the day per the following closes: INDU + 99.13; S&P 500 + 12.19; and the NASDAQ Composite + 86.21.
Looking ahead - We were looking for a low Monday AM. We got a huge decline into a mid-day low which was followed by an even bigger rally. The next change in trend window is 1/25 AC. Please see details below.
The NOW Index has moved to the Buy Alert Zone due to a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is an indication to be cautious on the short side.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
C. 01/25 AC – Jupiter 120 US Jupiter. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 01/25 AC – Saturn 120 US Saturn. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 01/28 AC – Venus in Capricorn goes Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.
F. 01/28 AC – Jupiter 90 US Ascendant. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
DJIA* – 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.
S&P 500* - 1/28 AC.
Fibonacci – 1/25.
Astro – 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4180 Resistance – 4480.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4180 Resistance – 4480.
Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of January 21, I am dropping Planetary Index charts marked Pages 29 and 31.
