USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9055 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9245. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.8975, which will mean a further decline to 0.8885.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6055 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5845. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6205, which will mean further growth to 0.6305.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is testing the support level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1.3430 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3740. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.3505, which will mean a further decline to 1.3405. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.3635.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
