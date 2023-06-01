Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9055 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9245. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.8975, which will mean a further decline to 0.8885.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6055 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5845. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6205, which will mean further growth to 0.6305.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is testing the support level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1.3430 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3740. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.3505, which will mean a further decline to 1.3405. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.3635.