NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.7119; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7065 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7315. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6895. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6805.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3829; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3765 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3965. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3655. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565.
EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1875; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1820 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1975. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the ascending channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1715. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1625. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1.1915.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
