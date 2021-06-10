NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.7185; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7195 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7070. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7225. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7315.
EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”
EURJPY is trading at 133.23; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 133.40 and then resume moving downwards to reach 132.30. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 133.65. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 134.55. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the neckline of the Head & Shoulders reversal pattern and fix below 132.55.
EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.2170; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2185 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2065. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2220. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2305.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
