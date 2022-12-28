GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the support level. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.2070, followed by falling to 1.1785. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2265, which will indicate further growth to 1.2355.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1800 is expected, followed by growth to 1855. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1790, which will mean further falling to 1755.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which signifies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.3560, followed by falling to 1.3355. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3655, which will indicate further growth to 1.3745.