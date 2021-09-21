EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1734; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1770 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1945.
USDCAD is trading at 1.2750; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the support area at 1.2695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2875. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2605. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2510.
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3676; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3735 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3515. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3870. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3965.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.
GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.
Gold price is consolidating Monday’s rebound, as the bulls turn cautious heading into the two-day FOMC meeting that begins later this Tuesday. Expectations of Fed’s tapering plan remain alive and kicking tempering the mood around gold investors.
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...