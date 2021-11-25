EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1211; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1230 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1095. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1265. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1355.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3342; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test at Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen 1.3360 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3245. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3420. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3515.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6867; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6905 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6795. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6955. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7045.