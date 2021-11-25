EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is trading at 1.1211; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1230 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1095. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1265. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1355.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading at 1.3342; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test at Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen 1.3360 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3245. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3420. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3515.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.6867; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6905 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6795. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6955. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7045.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold: Thanksgiving Day unlikely to offer respite to bulls amid a bear flag
Gold price attempts a dead cat bounce towards $1,800 amid retreating yields. Fed minutes reveal the policymakers’ readiness to accelerate taper, rate hikes. Gold price confirmed a bear flag on the 4H chart, impending bear cross lurks.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.