EURUSD is trading at 1.1761; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1730 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1875. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1675. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1585.
GBPAUD is trading at 1.8897; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.8925 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.8745. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.9105. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.9205. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 1.8875.
AUDCAD is trading at 0.9186; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9165 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9275. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending trendline. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9125. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9095. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 0.9230, thus completing the formation of a Double Bottom reversal pattern.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Risk appetite improves despite simmering geopolitical tensions. Treasury yields ignore Fed’s hawkish view. US PCE inflation, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD is keeping its range around 1.3700, consolidating the previous losses amid risk reset. The US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields, as investors gear up for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. US PCE Inflation data will be eyed as well.
Well, the Fed speculation on monetary policy normalization has once again turned in favor of the hawks heading into Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole showdown. However, the Kabul airport bombing and pre-Powell anxiety are keeping safe-haven gold buoyed.
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.