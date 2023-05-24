EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0795 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0645. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0925, which will mean further growth to 1.1015.
Brent
Brent has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 75.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 82.05. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 73.55, which will mean a further decline to 69.05.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6615 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6485. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6735, which will mean further growth to 0.6825.
EUR/USD has lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0750. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere as markets await FOMC Minutes and headline surrounding the US debt-limit negotiations.
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined to a fresh five-week low below 1.2400 after having climbed toward 1.2500 with the initial reaction to hot UK inflation data. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid risk aversion and forces the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward $1,980 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.7% following Tuesday's decline, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Bitcoin price action has not revealed any intentions to climb higher. A bearish resolution of the ongoing consolidation could catch off guard holders of Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.