EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0795 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0645. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0925, which will mean further growth to 1.1015.

Brent

Brent has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 75.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 82.05. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 73.55, which will mean a further decline to 69.05.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6615 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6485. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6735, which will mean further growth to 0.6825.