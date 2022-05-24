EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is moving within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 1.0615 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0825. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0415. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0325.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.7065 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7255. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6915. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6820.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.2470 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2845 Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2295. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2200.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2500 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2500, recovering from a slump fuelled by dismal UK data. The UK services sector activity weakened sharply in May, reviving recession fears and weighing heavily on the British pound. The renewed USD weakness is aiding cable's rebound.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 despite weak EU PMI data
EUR/USD capitalizes on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments early Tuesday and trades above 1.0700. The data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in May.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860 amid falling yields
Gold Price extends a five-day rally amid a broadly subdued US dollar. Risk-aversion, falling Treasury yields boost the XAUUSD gains. Focus on daily closing above 21-DMA for the additional upside.
Crypto markets to turn green as bulls seize control
Bitcoin price is coiling up with no immediate directional bias in sight. Investors can expect BTC to sweep key levels to the bottom, allowing altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple to trigger a run-up.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .