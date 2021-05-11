EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”
EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8597; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.8630 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8455. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8695. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.8785. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.8555.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is trading at 73.60; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 74.65 and then resume moving downwards to reach 70.95. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 76.05. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 77.05.
NZD/CAD, “New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
NZD/CAD is trading at 0.8793; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.8815 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8620. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8910. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9005. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 0.8760.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.2150 amid inflation fears, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been stabilizing around 1.2150. The dollar has found its feet amid rising inflation fears, driven primarily by commodity prices. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.