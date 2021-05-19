CAD/CHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
CADCHF is trading at 0.7439; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7425 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7335. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be the formation of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7485. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7575. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.7420.
EUR/CHF, “Euro vs Swiss Franc”
EURCHF is trading at 1.0984; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.0975 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1050. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be the formation of a Double Bottom reversal pattern – as we can see, the asset has tested the support area at 1.0930 twice. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0940. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.0855. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.1005.
NZD/CAD, “New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
NZDCAD is trading at 0.8720; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.8735 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8585. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8780. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.8890.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
Gold poised to test $1900 amid a bull pennant, focus on FOMC minutes
Gold price consolidates in a tight range before the next push higher towards $1900. Investors await the FOMC minutes, as gold hovers near multi-month tops. A potential bull pennant on the 4H chart keeps buyers hopeful.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.