Asian markets
Following a significant decline in investors’ confidence in Chinese equity markets, because of enhanced regulatory restrictions and the recent credit implosion, Chinese officials met with Wall Street executives to discuss and reassure them that the surge in crackdowns is not to hinder tech companies but rather to improve monitoring of companies with customer facing services and work on data privacy issues.
The major Asian markets are closed today. In Friday’s session, the Nikkei jumped 0.58% and the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.19%. Seoul's Kospi increased 0.33%. As of 11:00 p.m. EST, the ASX 200 index declined 1.62% and the Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, slumped 3.51%.
It is the Hang Seng index where investors need to keep a close eye on as the index dropped over 4% today. In terms of technical price action, the index is trading below the 50, 100 and 200-day SMA on the daily time frame which means that bears are in full control of the price and we are likely to see more sell off for the index. However, it is important to note that the RSI has entered an oversold area which means that we could see a bounce back for the HSI index in the coming days.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1700 amid firmer dollar
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1700 in early Europe. Risk-off mood underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand even as Treasury yields struggle amid light trading. Covid woes, China’s Evergrande story and Fed’s tapering speculations will dominate.
GBP/USD clings to multi-month low near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, extending the previous week’s declines amid broad risk aversion. Supply-chain disruptions limp economic recovery, taking a toll on sterling performance ahead of BOE.
Gold bears tease five-week low near $1,750, China, Fed eyed
Gold bears regain controls ahead of the key weekly events, down 0.36% intraday near $1,748 heading into Monday’s European session.
Cardano introduces Layer 2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote
Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives.