EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0500 ahead of US data
EUR/USD rose toward 1.0500 in the European morning on Monday but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher as investors await mid-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats toward 1.2050
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt to the 1.2100 area in the European morning on Tuesday, GBP/USD turned south and declined toward 1.2050. Rising US bond yields continue to support the USD as traders await the US JOLTS Job Openings data.
Gold consolidates losses, trades below $1,830
Gold price staged a correction and stabilized above $1,820 after falling to a multi-month low of $1,815 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4.7% ahead of US data, not allowing XAU/USD to extend its rebound.
Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend
Chainlink price eyes the upper boundary of a range at $8.148. It comes after the macro downtrend concluded, and could be the path to a new confirmed macro uptrend for LINK.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to remain broadly unchanged in August
JOLTS report will be watched closely by Federal Reserve officials ahead of September jobs data. Job openings are forecast to hold steady at around 8.8 million on the last business day of August.