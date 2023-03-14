Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is on a downtrend, dropping from around ¥137.85 to the current rate of around ¥133.50. Today, we do not expect it to rise above the level of ¥134 but this will might change at 15:30 when the CPI will be announced, and it will play a major role on the decision of the FED’s March interest rate hike.

