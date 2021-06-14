The U.S. Dollar (USD) inched higher against the Japanese Yen (JPY) last week, increasing the price of the USDJPY pair to more than 109.00, ahead of the release of the U.S. Retail Sales news. The technical bias remains bullish since the pair printed a higher low in the recent downside move.
Technical analysis
As of this writing, the USDJPY pair strengthens around 109.73. The pair might face some hurdles near the listed price levels.
Short-term resistance levels
110.14 - the high of February 09, 2020.
111.00 – the psychological number.
111.26- the upper trendline arm.
Image Source: MetaTrader4
On the downside, the pair might find some support near the given price levels.
Short-term support levels
109.19 – the low of June 19, 2021.
108.58 – the horizontal support.
107.98 - the Fibonacci retracement (61.8%).
US Retail Sales news
The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release numbers for the U.S. Retail Sales data Tomorrow (June 15, 2021). According to the average estimate of economists, the U.S. retail sales data might register a reading of -0.8% in May, as compared to the reading of 0%, in the month before.
The U.S. Retail Sales data is the estimate of the total sales volume of the retail sector over a given period. The change in the percentage of monthly sales shows an increase or decrease in the total sales volume of the retail sector. Not to mention, U.S. Retail Sales data is considered a major economic indicator since it helps economists to project consumer spending patterns in the coming days. Generally speaking, a high reading strengthens the U.S. Dollar and suggests a bullish trend for the USDJPY pair and vice versa.
Conclusion
Considering the price movement of the pair over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the USDJPY pair was bought at around 109.19. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD drops further to hit monthly lows near $1855
Gold price is on a downward spiral for the second straight day this Monday, as the bears remain relentless amid a broadly supported US dollar and steady Treasury yields.
Four reasons why XRP price could set new-all time high above $5
XRP price experienced a significant bull run as it rallied roughly 750% since 2021. However, due to the recent correction, Ripple’s year-to-date (YTD)
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.