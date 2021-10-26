Traders are increasingly bearish on treasuries as measured by bets on US treasury futures.

A per CME Fedwatch as of October 25, 2021, traders see a minimum of two rate hikes in 2022.

Expectations

No Hikes: 6.2%

One Hike: 23.3%

Two Hikes: 33.4%

Three Hikes: 24.3%

Four Hikes: 10.0%

Five Hikes: 2.4%

Six Hikes: 0.3%

Odds On

At least two hikes weighs in at 70.4%.

At least three hikes weighs in at 34.57%

The expectation appears to be between 2 and 3 hikes.

Four or more seems outright preposterous.

Soft Patch in the Third Quarter or Does a Recession Start?

On October 20, I asked Soft Patch in the Third Quarter or Does a Recession Start?