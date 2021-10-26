Traders are increasingly bearish on treasuries as measured by bets on US treasury futures.
A per CME Fedwatch as of October 25, 2021, traders see a minimum of two rate hikes in 2022.
Expectations
- No Hikes: 6.2%
- One Hike: 23.3%
- Two Hikes: 33.4%
- Three Hikes: 24.3%
- Four Hikes: 10.0%
- Five Hikes: 2.4%
- Six Hikes: 0.3%
Odds On
- At least two hikes weighs in at 70.4%.
- At least three hikes weighs in at 34.57%
The expectation appears to be between 2 and 3 hikes.
Four or more seems outright preposterous.
Soft Patch in the Third Quarter or Does a Recession Start?
On October 20, I asked Soft Patch in the Third Quarter or Does a Recession Start?
