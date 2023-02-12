After an allegedly strong January jobs report and a Powell speech, let's look at rate hike expectations now vs a month ago.
Target Rate Probabilities for December 2023
Weighed Average Example December 2023
Now Vs a Month Ago
- The market now sees a terminal rate of 5.36 percent in September, call it 5.25-5.50 percent.
- A month ago the market thought the terminal rate was 5.00 percent in June.
- Previously, the market expected a peak in June followed by two or three 25-basis point cuts all the way to 4.32 percent.
- The market now sees a a cut from 5.36 percent to 5.0 percent.
The market has gotten the Fed's message higher rates for a longer period of time.
However, the market is still expecting a bit more than one 25-basis point cut in December.
Unemployment Rate Hits New Low of 3.4 Percent as Jobs and Employment Jumps But...
It was an allegedly strong jobs report that triggered belief in the Fed's stance of higher for longer.
