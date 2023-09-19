Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance
GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.
Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling
Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes.