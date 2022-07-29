In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire explores the dubious practices in the ETF market, shedding light on the widespread integrity breaches and rehypothecation of the largely undeliverable, double-counted gold bullion.
The London wholesaler thoroughly explains how misled ETF investors expose themselves to the tremendous counterparty risk while unknowingly empowering the physical gold price suppression.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
