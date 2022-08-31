The increasing of volatility in S&P 500 after Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole caused a fresh round of market correction. The current pullback in the market is still within the analogue based on the midterm election cycle for the market bottom scenario in 2022.

Click and watch the video below to find out the likely scenarios and the characteristics of the price and volume as S&P 500 is approaching the key level.

The bullish setup vs. the bearish setup is 77 to 467 from the screenshot of my stock screener below. This reflects the current bearish sentiment in the market. Conservative money and risk management in trading and execution in only grade A trade entry setup are essential.

Despite the severe market correction with the overall market breadth taking a bad hit, a handful of the stocks from the outperforming industry groups are still resilient.

Solar, renewable energy, biotech, automotive, oil and gas industry groups are showing outperformance, especially during this current market correction. A handful of the stocks that are qualified by the Wyckoff trading method are likely to emerge as the future leadership and potential multibaggers in the next bull run.