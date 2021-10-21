In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert welcomes Grega Horvat, Founder of EW-Forecast.com & Wavetraders.com to discuss Wave Structures for the current view on the US Dollar. He covers NZDUSD, USDMEX, DXY, and USDJPY His bias is for a sharply lower Dollar.

Grega is based in Slovenia and has been in the Forex market since 2003. He has been working for Capital Forex Group and TheLFB.com. He is the owner of www.ew-forecast.com since 2010, which provides technical analysis of the financial markets, highlighting behavioral patterns based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP).

He educates his members with video and webinars as well as charts analysis during the week, where he looks at different global markets. To make things easier, they have a chat room where their members can share different ideas and chart interpretations.

Grega is also working alongside various experts at Forexanalytix.com, where the team shares different technical and trading approaches to the market. They also do everyday webinars, where you can see experts giving their take during the live market.