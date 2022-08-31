All was going well yesterday; equities were in the green, when suddenly the dark clouds gathered and it started raining in the markets. The biggest catalyzer of yesterday’s sentiment reversal was the stronger-than-expected US economic data, which revived the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks and sent the equity indices lower. The S&P500 and Nasdaq slumped more than 1%.
Although the US futures are again in the positive this morning, we saw yesterday that the winds could rapidly change direction, and the volatility is picking up.
Due today, investors will be watching the US ADP and the European CPI data.
The rising inflation in Europe revives the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks. ECB's Muller said yesterday that the ECB should discuss 75 bp hike at the September policy meeting , as inflation outlook has failed to improve.
And Goldman Sachs warned that inflation in Britain could hit 22% next year if the natural gas prices remain high. The ECB and the BoE hawks are not sleeping in their corner, but the hawkish expectations are clouded by a strong US dollar, and growing recession fears.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.