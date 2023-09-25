I’m Brad Alexander and in today’s Market Blast, let’s look at USDCAD, GBPUSD, WTI (USOil), GBPCAD, and gold (XAUUSD).
Yes, Gold is consolidating again and, if this turns out to be a bullish formation, could we be looking at a move to the upside?
We need to be careful as the daily chart is still in a downtrend but price action entered the pennant from the $1800 range.
If Gold is to increase in value, then it will need some help from the USD.
USD is strong right now except for a couple of exceptions.
Last week the US Fed did not raise Interest Rates but the strength comes from the comments that they may still raise rates this year.
If that changes, we will see a weaker USD.
One of the exceptions is USDCAD even though price action tried to break to the upside in this double bottom.
We see price bouncing off this upper trend line and the stochastic oscillator looking overbought.
However, wait for confirmation before selling this.
Overall CAD is the strongest currency. Why?
Because the price of WTI keeps climbing which is always good for CAD.
We have a few technical signs of consolidation but they are not conclusive to be honest.
MACD has been bullish since August but lately, it has been quite flat.
The same can be said of the stochastic oscillator and we see price action consolidating as well.
Right now, OPEC and news about the Chinese economy will drive the price of crude oil.
The weakest currency is GBP based on the fears of a worsening economy in the UK and the fact that the Bank of England did not raise rates last week.
If we look at the daily chart on GBPUSD we see lots of bearish indications in MACD and the stochastic oscillator and room to move to the downside with key levels of support below.
If we look at the strongest versus the weakest, GBPCAD, we see a similar situation but more pronounced with key levels of support even further below.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, stays below 1.0650
EUR/USD recovered modestly after falling toward 1.0600 in the early European morning. The cautious market mood on Monday, however, doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. Later in the session, ECB President Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2250 as mood sours
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and fluctuates below 1.2250 on Monday. The risk-averse market environment allows the US Dollar to hold its ground at the beginning of the week, making it difficult for the pair to stage a steady rebound.
Gold holds steady at around $1,920 on Monday
Gold price (XAU/USD) climbed toward $1,930 in the early European session on Monday but lost its traction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day near 4.5%, the pair struggles to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top 5 cryptocurrencies in the buy zone ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB, COMP: Santiment analysts
Bitcoin price tumbled to $26,110, early on Monday, traders are likely to shift their attention to altcoins, looking for price gains. On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, developed an “Asset Activity Matrix,” a tool that compares over 180 altcoins, to identify assets with high and low activity.
This week's main dish is reserved for European CPI numbers
The PCE deflator is due in the US at the end of the week. Given the backloaded nature of the calendar we expect a slow, technical start of the week that gives the dollar a slight edge over peers on the FX market.