TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Weekly Forecast: Volatile start to 2026 as markets assess US data, geopolitics

  • Gold entered a consolidation phase following the rally seen at the beginning of the week. 
  • The Gold/Silver ratio dropped to its lowest level since 2013.
  • US inflation data and geopolitics could influence Gold prices in the short term. 
Gold Weekly Forecast: Volatile start to 2026 as markets assess US data, geopolitics
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

After losing more than 4% in the last week of the year, Gold (XAU/USD) gathered bullish momentum as trading conditions normalized. Although XAU/USD entered a consolidation phase following the rally seen earlier in the week, it managed to register weekly gains. December inflation data from the US and geopolitics could drive Gold’s action in the short term. 

Gold rebounds following a bearish end to 2025

Gold registered heavy losses between the Christmas and New Year holidays. In the absence of fundamental drivers, profit-taking seemingly triggered this move, which was intensified by thin trading volumes. 

As market conditions started to normalize, XAU/USD gained traction and rose more than 2.5% on Monday. Additionally, escalating geopolitical tensions on news of the US military entering Venezuela and capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife over the weekend, allowed Gold to benefit from safe-haven flows. After extending its rally and gaining another 1% on Tuesday, the renewed US Dollar (USD) strength and the CME Group’s decision to hike the margins on Gold and Silver futures caused XAU/USD to lose its traction.

Data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed on Wednesday that US private-sector payrolls rose by 41,000 in December following the 29,000 decrease recorded in November. In another positive note, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November. Moreover, the Employment Index of the PMI survey rose into the expansion territory above 50 for the first time since June. With these data reassuring a Federal Reserve (Fed) policy hold in January, Gold edged lower midweek before going into a consolidation phase.

In the meantime, China announced export controls on Silver (XAG/USD). With this development, Silver prices rose sharply to begin the week, gaining more than 10% in a two-day span. 

Reporting on the matter, “China ranks second in global silver mine production, but the Chinese dominate the silver market through their massive refining capacity. The country controls 60 to 70 percent of the world’s refined silver supply,” said Mike Maharrey, FXStreet contributor and market analyst at Money Metals Exchange. Although the CME’s margin hike caused XAG/USD to correct sharply, the Gold/Silver ratio, which represents the number of ounces of Silver required to purchase one ounce of Gold, fell nearly 4% for the week. At around 57, Gold/Silver ratio currently sits at its lowest level since August 2013

On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 50,000 in December, compared to the market expectation of 60,000. On a positive note, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.4% from 4.6% in November. The market reaction to the employment data remained short-lived and Gold held in the upper half of its weekly range heading into the weekend.

Gold traders to focus on geopolitics and US inflation data

The economic calendar will be relatively light in terms of data releases. On Tuesday, the BLS will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December. Retail Sales and Producer Price Index for November will also be featured in the US economic docket, which are likely to be largely ignored by market participants.

December inflation data is unlikely to influence the Fed’s January decision in a significant way but a significant surprise, especially in the monthly core CPI print, could trigger a market reaction. A reading of 0.3%, or higher, could revive concerns over inflation remaining sticky and boost the USD in the immediate term. Conversely, a reading below 0.2% could have the opposite impact on the currency’s performance and help XAU/USD edge higher.

Investors will keep a close eye on geopolitical headlines throughout the week. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is planning to meet with officials from Denmark and Greenland. In an interview with the NY Times, US President Donald Trump reiterated his intentions of taking over Greenland. “Ownership is very important,” Trump told the newspaper. “Because that’s what I feel is psychologically needed for success. I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can’t do with, you’re talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can’t get from just signing a document.”

It is difficult to say what the next development will be in this matter but an escalation in tensions between the European Union and the US could cause investors to seek refuge. In this scenario, Gold could gather strength. 

The unrest in Iran led by anti-government demonstrations across the country, including in the capital city Tehran, could affect the risk mood in the near future as well. US President Trump said that the US could take military action against Iran in case authorities use lethal force against protestors. In response, “America and Israel have tested their attack on Iran and this attack and strategy faced extreme failure,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. “If they repeat it, they will face the same results,” he added and noted that they don’t desire a war but they are ready for it. A deepening conflict in Iran and an active involvement of the US could allow Gold to continue to benefit from safe-haven flows.

Gold technical analysis

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart holds above 60 and XAU/USD trades well above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

On the upside, $4,500 (static level, round level) aligns as the immediate resistance level ahead of $4,550 (record-high) and $4,600 (round level, upper limit of the ascending regression channel). 

In case Gold drops below the $4,400-$4,390 region (static level, 20-day SMA), it could meet the next support at $4,360 (lower limit of the ascending channel). If this level fails and XAU/USD starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could take action and trigger an extended slide. In this scenario, the 50-day SMA, currently located at $4,230, could be seen as the next support level.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

The selling pressure on EUR/USD now gathers extra pace, prompting the pair to hit fresh multi-week lows in the 1.1625-1.1620 band on Friday. The continuation of the downward bias comes in response to further gains in the US Dollar as market participants continue to assess the mixed release of US Nonfarm Payrolls in December.

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400, challenges the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400, challenges the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD remains under heavy fire and retreats for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. Indeed, Cable suffers the strong performance of the Greenback, intensified post-mixed NFP, and trades at shouting distance from its critical 200-day SMA near 1.3380.

Gold flirts with yearly tops around $4,500

Gold flirts with yearly tops around $4,500

Gold keeps its positive bias on Friday, adding to Thursday’s advance and challenging yearly highs in the $4,500 region per troy ounce. The risk-off sentiment favours the yellow metal despite the firmer tone in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Bitcoin holds $90,000 but stays below the 50-day EMA as institutional demand wanes. Ethereum steadies above $3,000 but remains structurally weak due to ETF outflows. XRP ETFs resume inflows, but the price struggles to gain ground above key support.

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Geopolitics may try to steal the limelight from US data. A possible US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could dictate market movements. A crammed data calendar next week, US CPI comes on Tuesday; Fedspeak to intensify.

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP presses down on the 50-day EMA support as risk-averse sentiment spreads despite a positive start to 2026. XRP faces declining retail demand, as reflected in futures Open Interest, which has fallen to $4.15 billion.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers