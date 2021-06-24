Happy Strawberry Full Moon! and Happy Midsummer's Day

At birth, the planets formed shapes or patterns in the sky - some more obvious than others. When similar patterns appear, it seems that the cosmos is 'playing our song' and we respond accordingly. The same is true of markets, societies, fashion trends etc.

Following the geocentric right angle between Saturn and Uranus (exact on June 14th), most world indices fell - losing many of the gains made since March. Reaction to the hard aspect between these two planets has been a repeated pattern for over three centuries. If history does indeed repeat, then we should expect recovery - possibly even a quick bounce in early July - before steeper falls in early 2022 after the Lunar Node has crossed into Taurus and Venus has turned retrograde.

More immediately, Mercury has just turned direct. The 'trickster' planet has a reputation for turning things upside down. Be prepared for volatility that lasts until just before the New Moon (July 10th).

That period encompasses major planet configurations. The most important of these are the T-squares involving first Mars-Saturn-Uranus (hard, uncompromising energy) and then Venus-Saturn-Uranus (potentially disuniting). These are not promising aspects for world affairs suggesting overtones of war-mongering.

Between these configurations, Jupiter and Pluto (the wealth cycle) arrive at decile phase. It would be wholly understandable if people chose to rationalise investments. Fund managers could find this challenging time as clients question earlier choices and demand (these are Fixed sign configurations and the clue is in the name!), their monies be moved into (probably) more ethical sectors.

The first T-square is reminiscent of intransigence, and the second of breakdown in long-standing unions. At the political level we should expect to see clear fault lines as allies dis-unite. This though is a likely precursor to the emergence of new affiliations and new political parties. Expect to see examples of this across the world. This is all part of the overture to the profound economic, social and political changes to come between 2024 and 2026.

Gold, silver and platinum

Mercury's retrograde antics had clear effect on precious metal prices. As with stocks, these should recover as Mercury, Jupiter and Neptune alter direction. True, we may not see truly significant upward momentum until the end of the year. Gold fell to $1761 hinting at a 'Jupiter' level. If this connection is at work, then this should be the lowest price for the year.

You may remember that I expected silver to fare well at the Lunar Eclipse in late May. I hoped it might return to the $30 it touched back in February. I should have taken greater notice of Saturn's retrograde station! I still feel that silver will do well in 2021 and hope that there will be significant moves mid July and, even better, mid-August.

My real focus though has been on platinum where I expect a new high to be reached early in 2022.

Cryptos

I thought the days around June 14th would be significant for Bitcoin especially, and for other cryptos also. Five days earlier, and on the eve of the solar eclipse, El Salvador declared Bitcoin its currency. I have written a piece on this which you can find on the website www.financialuniverse.co.uk. The announcement by the President of that country will surely have caused shock waves to be felt at the Federal Reserve and at the World Bank. Expect these to lead to equally shock announcement as Uranus stations mid-Taurus just ahead of the August Full Moon.

As you may know, I have been playing with many different charts for Bitcoin. Cracking the Astro-code here is arguably every bit as hard as determining Bitcoin's creator! Research led me down a curious alley but is yielding valuable results. I promised an update to those of you who purchased my Bitcoin webinar: it is coming but, as you will read below, I have been distracted by another emergency. Though distracted, I did make headway on my crypto-E-book and with the next in the financial webinar series. With extra nursing help at home - and Mercury in direct motion! - I hope to make quick progress.

I thought that we had escaped the Full Moon curse which, over the last few months has coincided with deterioration in Michael's health. Uranus (now exact on my Ascendant) did its usual trick of catching me unawares on June 1st (five days after the lunar eclipse) when infection led to collapse and a near three-week stay in hospital. We now start the slow process of rebuilding him - again. As always, I am in awe of the power of healing messages which got us through a very dark time. Thank you again, again and again.

My Uranus transit brought a few unexpected joys in the form of multiple new friendships with students in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and China. I look forward to further engagement with these students and with those in Turkey embarking on financial Astro-studies.

Virgo

I can't finish this missive without drawing attention to the curious few days in August (12th to 15th) when Mercury joins Venus and Mars in Virgo: a sequence heralded by heliocentric Mars' arrival in that sign in July. Any press release for this sign would include descriptions terms such as 'meticulous, discriminating, detailed, versatile but highly strung with much nervous energy'. Those with the Sun in this sign should be aware that having fingers in too many pies could lead to extreme nervous tension over those few days. The antidote is perhaps to focus and to plan in advance, and to know that 'these times too will pass' i.e. don't expect perfection over those dates or to arrive at clear cut decisions.

This concentration of planets in one zodiacal area coincides on Thursday August 12th, with the Moon's move from North to South latitude. It may be that markets 'go south' temporarily - something to be discussed in the next Full Moon letter.

For now, and in some trepidation of the Full Moon effect that seems to be haunting us here.

