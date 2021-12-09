Gold Spot very volatile, up one day, down the next day for a week. Shorts at strong resistance at 1786/89 worked again as we held below 1792, hitting target of 1780/78.

Same levels apply for today.

Silver tests minor resistance at 2248/52 this week.

WTI Crude January edges higher to the next target of 7280 as we look for a test of minor resistance at 7360/7400 today.

AUDUSD sees 3 days of unexpectedly strong gains as we beat our selling opportunity at 7120/40.

NZDUSD we have shorts at 6800/10 with stops above 6830.

AUDJPY sell at 8155/75, stop above 8200.

USDJPY tests strong resistance at 113.60/70 but over ran to 113.90.

EURJPY reaches our target & strong resistance at 128.80/129.00. Shorts need stops above 129.15.

CADJPY shorts at selling opportunity at 8975/90 unfortunately stopped above 9000.

GBPUSD continues lower in the bear trend & we have longs at the buying opportunity at 1.3170/50, stop below 1.3120.