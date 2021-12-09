Gold Spot very volatile, up one day, down the next day for a week. Shorts at strong resistance at 1786/89 worked again as we held below 1792, hitting target of 1780/78.
Same levels apply for today.
Silver tests minor resistance at 2248/52 this week.
WTI Crude January edges higher to the next target of 7280 as we look for a test of minor resistance at 7360/7400 today.
AUDUSD sees 3 days of unexpectedly strong gains as we beat our selling opportunity at 7120/40.
NZDUSD we have shorts at 6800/10 with stops above 6830.
AUDJPY sell at 8155/75, stop above 8200.
USDJPY tests strong resistance at 113.60/70 but over ran to 113.90.
EURJPY reaches our target & strong resistance at 128.80/129.00. Shorts need stops above 129.15.
CADJPY shorts at selling opportunity at 8975/90 unfortunately stopped above 9000.
GBPUSD continues lower in the bear trend & we have longs at the buying opportunity at 1.3170/50, stop below 1.3120.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
