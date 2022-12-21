-
Gold held 1 point above first support at 1782/80 - If you did manage to buy in time, Gold shot higher to my targets of 1797/99, 1807/09 & even as far as 1822/24 for a huge 40 point profit on the day.
-
Silver has strong support again at 2270/50. Outlook remains positive.
-
WTI Crude February resistance at 7620/70. Shorts need stops above 7730. A break higher is a buy signal.
Daily analysis
Gold retest last week's high at 1822/24 as predicted this week. Obviously this is key to direction today with a high for the day exactly here yesterday. Be ready to buy a break above 1826 targeting 1828/30 & 1839/41, perhaps as far as 1846/47.
Failure to beat 1822/24 leaves a potential double top which would be negative in the short term & risks a slide to 1810/09. I still think the downside is likely to be limited but below here can target look for a test of support at 1800/1795. Longs need stops below 1790.
Silver longs at support at 2270/50 worked perfectly this week as we beat 2330/35 to target 2360/65 & 2390/2400, exactly as predicted!! Holding above 2415 keeps the outlook positive targeting 2440 & 2465, perhaps as far as 2490/2500.
The downside is expected to be limited with support at 2390/80. Longs need stops below 2370.
WTI Crude February tests resistance at 7620/70 with a high for the day exactly here. Shorts need stops above 7730. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7760/80 then 7900/20.
Targets for shorts are 7520, 7420.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
