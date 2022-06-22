Gold shorts just got trapped on a break of yesterday's lows.

I was short on that setup but quickly closed at breakeven with no bearish momentum. Now Gold has rallied 1% from the lows and I'm looking for further upside at the open.

The next key zone is between yesterday's and Monday's highs or the 1843.60 - 1846.60 zone

A break here will trigger further upside.

Here are today's key levels

R1- 1840.00

R2- 1850.00

R3- 1860.00

S1- 1830.00

S2- 1820.00

S3 1810.00

