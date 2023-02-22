Share:

Gold prices were mostly consolidating in today’s session, as markets prepared for the latest FOMC minutes report.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes for its latest meeting, where the bank moved to hike rates by 25 basis points.

After initially announcing a disinflationary cycle, many now believe that the Fed will review its stance, and possibly increase rates for longer.

This comes as both retail sales and producer prices continue to climb, with inflation slowing by less than expected in January.

XAUUSD climbed to a high of $1,855.00 in today’s session.